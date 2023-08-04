Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received a new purchase order ("P.O.") on August 1, 2023, from LOTTE Auto Lease ("LOTTE") for the Company's IT services for approximately $375K.

Since February 2023, to date, the Company has received over $2 million in contracts from the LOTTE corporation reinforcing the Company's position as a preferred vendor for the global conglomerate. As a trusted partner of LOTTE, the Company takes immense pride in delivering advanced AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to optimize and streamline their operations. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the Company helps clients stay ahead of the curve, fostering growth and innovation within their industries.

"Our partnership with LOTTE underscores a shared commitment to driving technological advancements and fostering business excellence. Management remains dedicated to exceeding client expectations and looks forward to further enhancing LOTTE's operational efficiency through our state-of-the-art technology solutions," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE

LOTTE is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

To learn more, please visit www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

To learn more about LOTTE Auto Lease, please visit:

https://www.lotterental.com/homepage/html/web_en/business/LPB01003.html

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

