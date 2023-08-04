

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$217.83 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$173.00 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$139.34 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to $15.36 million from $18.13 million last year.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$217.83 Mln. vs. -$173.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.31 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $15.36 Mln vs. $18.13 Mln last year.



