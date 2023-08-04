WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, August 11, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date: Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Conference call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.) 1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at investors.biofrontera-us.com .

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com

# # #

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772232/Biofrontera-Inc-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-on-August-11-2023