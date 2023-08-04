Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,084 Euro
+0,008
+0,74 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 
04-Aug-2023 / 13:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 
 
Dublin / London, 4 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that it has issued a 
circular to shareholders (the "Circular") containing a notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held at its 
registered office, 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4 on 31 August 2023 at 10:00am (the "EGM"). 
The Circular, which includes the Notice of EGM and a Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders today. 
Copies of the above are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. In accordance with Irish Listing 
Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will also be submitted to the UK 
National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk 
/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
The Exchange 
Foster Place 
Temple Bar 
Dublin 2 
Ireland 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, 
sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design 
process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new 
Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 
Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the 
Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  262586 
EQS News ID:  1696655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
