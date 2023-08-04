DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cairn Homes plc Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Dublin / London, 4 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that it has issued a circular to shareholders (the "Circular") containing a notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held at its registered office, 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4 on 31 August 2023 at 10:00am (the "EGM"). The Circular, which includes the Notice of EGM and a Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders today. Copies of the above are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk /#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: Companies Announcements Office Euronext Dublin The Exchange Foster Place Temple Bar Dublin 2 Ireland - ENDS - For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

