Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Announces Date for its Q2 2023 Conference Call and Q2 2023 10-Q Filing

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Participant Listening Options:

Call-In Numbers: 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920

Call me:
https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13740389&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1626830&tp_key=dc94d242be

Participating on the call will be Kent B. Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO, Christopher Meinerz CFO, and Shannon Rigney VP of Social Media will be moderating the call. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

Starting today, August 4, shareholders can submit questions for the call to https://alpine4.com/investors/10q-questions . The Alpine 4 management team will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Wednesday, August 9, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

About Alpine 4 Holdings:

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a NASDAQ traded Holding Company (trading symbol: ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4's disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are: Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact:

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772293/Alpine-4-Holdings-Inc-ALPP-Announces-Date-for-its-Q2-2023-Conference-Call-and-Q2-2023-10-Q-Filing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
