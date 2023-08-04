Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers Receives $5.8 Million Grants for Statewide EV Charging Infrastructure in Illinois

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Universal EV Chargers, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is excited to announce the receipt of substantial grants to accelerate the installation of EV chargers throughout Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has awarded competitive grants to deploy 176 new DC fast charging ports at 44 strategic locations across the state. These grants are part of the IEPA's Volkswagen Mitigation Plan, utilizing funds from Volkswagen's settlement with the United States regarding emissions violations.

The awarded grants represent a significant milestone for Universal EV Chargers, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding the network of EV chargers statewide. In fact, these awards account for almost 50% of the total grants awarded in Illinois.

Strategically positioned, these new charging stations will cater to the growing demand for reliable and accessible EV charging infrastructure, making it convenient for electric vehicle drivers across Illinois to efficiently charge their vehicles.

Universal EV Chargers' DC fast charging ports will feature state-of-the-art technology and robust charging capacity, enabling rapid charging and reducing waiting times for EV owners. This advancement is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support the state's transition to sustainable transportation solutions.

Hemal Doshi, CEO at Universal EV Chargers, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to receive these grants from the IEPA, recognizing our dedication to developing a comprehensive charging infrastructure across Illinois. With these funds, we can expedite our mission of providing reliable and accessible charging solutions, making electric vehicle ownership a seamless experience for residents, businesses, and visitors throughout the state. This will also bolster our strategy to develop a nationwide corridor of fast EV chargers."

As a pioneer in the EV charging industry, Universal EV Chargers remains committed to driving the transition to sustainable transportation through cutting-edge charging infrastructure. With the substantial grants received, Universal EV Chargers is poised to transform the electric vehicle charging landscape in Illinois, contributing significantly to a cleaner, greener future.

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to sustainable transportation. The company develops and deploys innovative charging infrastructure across various locations, offering reliable, convenient, and accessible charging solutions. Their mission is to support the wider adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a greener future.

Media Contact:

Megha Thacker

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

Phone: 214-842-6721

For more information about Universal EV Chargers and their efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure, please visit [ www.UniversalEVCharging.com ] or contact [866-350-2738].

SOURCE: Universal EV Chargers LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772240/Universal-EV-Chargers-Receives-58-Million-Grants-for-Statewide-EV-Charging-Infrastructure-in-Illinois