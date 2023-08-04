Hempacco signs exclusive distribution agreement with Caribbean Dream Farms to sell Hempacco's line of hemp and CBD products, including The Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and Snoop Dogg hemp-derived products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Caribbean Dream Farms, LLC ("CDF"), a premier hemp consumer goods manufacturer and distributor in Puerto Rico. Under the terms of the agreement, CDF will market and distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of hemp and CBD products, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and Snoop Dogg hemp-derived products under his Dogg lbs brand.

Caribbean Dream Farms is a vertically integrated hemp company focused on sustainable farming, processing, extracting cannabinoids, and producing and distributing various hemp-infused products. In Puerto Rico, CDF operates a hemp cultivator & manufacturer license on their 200-acre Santa Isabel farm. They have partnered with the top local premier distributor, Puerto Rico Supplies Group ("PR Supplies"), and will accelerate the penetration of Hempacco's brands in the island.

PR Supplies has one thousand employees in sales, distribution, manufacturing, farming, and third-party logistics. They have a state-of-the-art warehouse complex in the Metro Area and two additional facilities in Ponce and Mayagüez, allowing them to reach the southern and western areas of Puerto Rico. They also have a dedicated sales force of more than three hundred representatives servicing the stores, developing, and nurturing partnerships with merchants from coast to coast. Hempacco is confident this new collaboration will build its signature brands into market leaders in Puerto Rico.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of new groundbreaking hemp products in our beautiful Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico. Our team is working tirelessly to create an exceptional customer journey and a collection of experiential marketing events to showcase Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Cheech & Chong's' premium products that will transport our clients to new realms of relaxation and enjoyment. From exquisite edibles and cutting-edge smokables, our brands offer something for everyone. Stay tuned for the unveiling of our sensational range, as we count down the days to the official launch. Get ready to embark on a journey that will redefine your relationship with hemp-derived consumer goods," said Milton Burgos, co-founder and general manager of Caribbean Dream Farms.

"It's energizing for us to grow and expand our footprint in the Caribbean. Through this collaboration with Caribbean Dream Farms and PR Supplies, Hempacco intends to offer premium hemp and CBD brands to Puerto Ricans," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "Soon, we also intend to introduce our new line of CBD topicals, gummies, and vitamins, not just smokables, to Puerto Ricans."





"Puerto Rico is a marketplace on its own. You can penetrate it with traditional wholesale distribution, which is what PR Supplies offers, direct store delivery," said Jorge Olson, CMO of Hempacco. "Hempacco is all about disrupting tobacco, and by introducing our brands, we're providing Puerto Ricans with high-quality hemp products to switch from tobacco to hemp."

Hempacco launched a joint venture with celebrities Cheech & Chong and Rapper Rick Ross in 2022 to manufacture their private brand of hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps. The Cheech & Chong organic hemp wraps come in a 25-count retail display in three flavors: merry mint, lemon love, and grandaddy grape. The Rick Ross Hemp Hop organic hemp wraps come in a 25-count retail display in rozay, cookies & creme, and strawberry rozay.

In addition to both these celebrity brands, Hempacco in 2023 launched a new joint venture with Snoop Dogg under the Dogg lbs (pronounced "dog pounds") brand to release a diverse line of premium products. Thanks to the new relationship with Caribbean Dream Farms, these products and Hempacco's flagship brand, The Real Stuff Smokables, will now be available to the Puerto Rican market.

According to a Grand View Research Market Analysis Report, Latin America and Caribbean hemp-derived cannabidiol market was estimated at USD 112.33 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6 % for the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Latin America and the Caribbean region have been critical regions for cannabis. The low cost of labor and a high potential for agricultural benefits from farming have been vital drivers propelling growth in the region.

About Hempacco



Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

About Caribbean Dream Farms

Caribbean Dream Farms (CDF) is a vertically integrated hemp company focused on sustainable farming, processing, extracting cannabinoids, and producing and distributing various hemp-infused products. Located in the paradise island of Puerto Rico, CDF has over 50 years of combined experience in farming, processing, and distribution. Its management professionals understand what it takes to deliver exceptional cannabis products to the market. Since 2019, CDF has operated a hemp cultivator & manufacturer license in their 200-acre Santa Isabel farm, extraction laboratory, and manufacturing rooms.



With a solid management team, proven hemp genetics, and excellent tropical weather conditions that allow up to four crops per year, CDF has positioned itself as the premier hemp consumer goods manufacturer and distributor in Puerto Rico.



CDF currently produces and distributes seven unique brands, sold throughout 600 points of sale in Puerto Rico. The product line-up includes pre-rolls, disposable vaporizers, gummies, infused tea, cereal bars & infused ready-to-eat soups. Formulated with precision and created with care, CDF focuses on creating CBD/Cannabinoid premium products with natural medicinal benefits to improve quality of life.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

