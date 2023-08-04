Sadot Group, Inc.: Sadot Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (the "Sadot Group" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that the Company plans to file their results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday August 9th, 2023. Sadot Group Inc. will then follow up their SEC filing by hosting an associated conference call on Thursday August 10th, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, with its Chief Executive Officer Michael Roper and its Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Black.

Webcast Details

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT

To register, please use the link below:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=190e174d-78f6-40ef-b756-7bcc24eca200

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast individuals must, when prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to your device to view and hear the call.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc., formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc., has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

The Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

The Sadot Group currently operates within three key verticals of the global food supply chain including 1) global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, 2) farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa, and 3) food service operations with more than 50 restaurants across the U.S.

The Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Kyiv and Zambia. The Company continues to grow in size, diversity of operations, as well as in human and financial capital, but the principles that guided the Company remain the same - sourcing and providing healthier foods. For more information please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP

Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - IR@sadotco.com

