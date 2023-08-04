DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 812.6279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61046 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN Sequence No.: 262599 EQS News ID: 1696685 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 04, 2023 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)