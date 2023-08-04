The "Private Healthcare Self-Pay UK Market Report: Fifth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes future projections for the subsequent years and explores the influential factors. Whilst the market has shown increasing volumes of growth for patients paying to receive private care, factors such as staffing and resourcing make estimates more difficult. However, all indicators are that the self-pay market will continue to grow but providers must be prepared to effectively target varied patient needs to convert this interest into demand.

The self-pay market has shown market-beating growth throughout 2021 following the seismic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Promising indications for future growth also exist. NHS waiting lists and NHS demand management have been the key underlying driver for this growth. The likes of this haven't been experienced in a generation and reached a figure of 7.2 million people in December 2022. This has been the primary reason for people increasingly turning to the private sector to access care.

In addition, some NHS Trusts are beginning to provide wider availability of information and procedure prices in an attempt to recover NHS private patient revenues. However, this varies depending on geography, the existence of dedicated private patient beds, and local pressures. This begs the question: Are NHS Private Patient Units (PPUs) missing this opportunity to compete within the independent sector?

What the report covers

Market

Market research and analysis

Market insight from leading providers

Price comparisons

Major provider scheme and finance options

The patient perspective

The future of self-pay

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade Associations

Major independent sector healthcare providers

Private providers details pricing and comparisons

Who is the report for

Hospital Clinic C-suite Professionals

Specialist Acute Medical Care Providers

Private Medical Insurance Groups

Clinical Commissioning Groups

NHS Foundation Trusts

Investors

Banks

Private Equity

Central Local Government

Think Tanks

Lawyers

Management Consultants

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

1. THE RESEARCH IN CONTEXT

1.1 Recent trends in private healthcare

1.2 Provider market shares

1.3 Recent trends in the insured market

1.4 Private practice fee income

1.5 Overview of the UK self-pay market

1.5.1 The regional picture

1.6 The cosmetic surgery market

1.6.1 Cosmetic surgery key findings

1.6.2 Cosmetic surgery growth drivers

1.6.3 Hair restoration surgery

1.6.4 International medical travel

1.6.5 Marketing cosmetic surgery

1.6.6 UK comparison with global trends in cosmetic surgery

1.6.7 The gender difference

1.6.8 Cosmetic surgery demand and supply including regional variation

2. MARKET

2.1 The role of the private medical insurers

2.2 The role of the NHS

2.3 Moves by major acute providers and others

2.4 The role of third-party administrators

2.5 The role of finance providers

2.6 Regulation and oversight

2.6.1 Care Quality Commission developments for independent acute hospitals and clinics

2.6.1.1 The CQC and the cosmetic market

2.6.1.2 CQC review of cosmetic providers 2019

3. SURVEY AND RESEARCH ANALYSIS

3.1 Survey feedback and responses: SurveyMonkey

3.1.1 What percentage of your total admissions (inpatient and day case) is self-pay?

3.1.2 Movement in the percentage of self-pay admissions over the last 12 months

3.1.3 What factors have affected the number of self-pay admissions during 2022?

3.1.4 If you offer a fixed-price surgery scheme, what does the price include?

3.1.5 What percentage of patients have needs or risk factors that lead you to charge something different to the published fixed price?

3.1.6 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on informing and influencing patient choice?

3.1.7 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on driving quality and outcomes of care?

3.1.8 How do you think PHIN's work will affect your business and the self-pay market in the future?

3.1.9 What proportion of your marketing budget do you intend to allocate to the promotion of self- pay surgery?

3.1.10 In marketing self-pay surgery, which of the following marketing and promotional activities are you likely to use in the next 12 months?

3.1.11 Which of the following marketing and promotional activities do you feel are the most successful in attracting self-pay patients? Select the three most effective activities:

3.1.12 Prospects for the self-pay market over the next three years

3.1.13 What do you think will be the most important factors affecting the self-pay market over the next three years?

3.1.14 In which age group do you think there will be the most demand for self-pay?

3.2 Research outputs: Google Trends (UK) research

3.2.1 Cataract surgery

3.2.2 Hip replacement

3.2.3 Knee replacement

3.2.4 Hernia repair

3.2.5 MRI Scanning

4. MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Clinical drivers

4.2 Private medical insurance

4.3 Affordability

4.4 The NHS

4.6 Consumer focus

4.8 Quality

5. PRICE COMPARISONS

5.1 Pricing for self-pay procedures

5.1.1 Prostate surgery

5.1.2 Hip replacement

5.1.3 Shoulder surgery

5.2 Calculating the percentage difference for average treatment prices

5.3 NHS pricing for self-pay procedures

5.4 Pricing for cosmetic surgery procedures

6. MAJOR PROVIDER SCHEMES AND FINANCE OPTIONS

6.1 Comparison of fixed price schemes from major providers

6.1.1 Nuffield Health

6.1.2 Circle Health

6.1.3 Spire Healthcare

6.1.5 Ramsay Health Care

6.2 Third-party administrators

6.3 Patient acquisition and treatment sourcing services

6.4 Comparison of finance schemes from major providers for self-pay andcosmetic surgery patients

7. THE PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

7.1 PHIN's perspective

8. THE FUTURE OF SELF-PAY

8.1 The views of influencers and opinion leaders

8.2 New players attracted to the self-pay market

8.2.1 Online and app-based services

8.2.2 Private GP services

8.3 The role of clinical innovation

8.4 Demographics

8.5 The role of effective marketing and engagement

8.6 Quality as a driver

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nuffield Health

Circle Health

Spire Healthcare

Ramsay Healthcare

NHS

