Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
[04.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,220,011.00
|USD
|250,000
|96,146,448.90
|6.3171
|04.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|0
|32,452,406.43
|5.7591
|04.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,787,781.00
|GBP
|720,000
|40,795,049.54
|8.5207
|04.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,887,194.26
|7.965
|04.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|44,430,177.22
|104.4163