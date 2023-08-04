Wiz Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Organizations Embrace New Cloud Operating Model and for Its Market-leading CNAPP

Wiz expands its leadership in cloud security by developing an innovative CNAPP offering and by disrupting new markets to maintain its competitive advantage, making its platform extremely marketable.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud security industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Wiz with the 2023 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company consolidates cloud security capabilities for better risk management and security protection of the cloud and cloud-native applications throughout their lifecycle. Wiz simplifies and automates the compliance and security checking process to reduce the reliance on error-prone human intervention and to make security outcomes more effective and impactful by allowing security teams to prioritize their efforts. The company provides full visibility into infrastructure requirements, security risks, and business priorities to enhance collaboration, and it operationalizes cloud security effectively for greater business value so that organizations can embrace a new cloud operating model.

The one-of-a-kind Wiz Security Graph provides a simple visualization that enables customers to focus on critical risks from different attack vectors and toxic combinations of multiple risk factors, proactively reducing their attack surface. Wiz is the first cloud security platform provider to leverage a security graph at the core of its product, enabling customers to triage and correlate critical attack paths and produce high-fidelity results that any security or development team can interpret and respond to immediately. The company strengthens organizations' risk assessment and threat detection capabilities for better business decision making, differentiating Wiz in the market and allowing it to make a huge impact on the industry.

Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Wiz has disrupted the traditional agent-based cloud security model with its agentless approach that focuses on cloud risk. Its cloud security platform scans every layer of cloud environments without agents, providing complete visibility into every cloud technology and risk without blind spots, differentiating Wiz in the market."

Wiz supports accurate and comprehensive risk assessment while eliminating noise, leading to a lower total cost of ownership for customers. The company has earned the trust of over 35% of Fortune 100 companies since its inception, opened offices in Denver, and Washington DC in addition to its New York headquarters, and plans to increase its geographic footprint in the United States and worldwide. Wiz has hit several key milestones, becoming the fastest company to gain $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022 and becoming the largest cybersecurity unicorn in 2023 after its latest fundraising round, Wiz is helping more organizations build their cloud applications faster and more securely and has its sights set on the public sector (Wiz announced FedRAMP "in process" status earlier this year).

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan because the research highlights what we at Wiz prize most: customer value," said Raaz Herzberg, VP Product Strategy, Wiz. "As Frost & Sullivan notes, companies worldwide are moving to the cloud as part of their digital transformation journey. Wiz has pioneered a new approach to cloud security that grants security teams the ability to harness the power of the cloud to drive their business forward."

"Wiz stands out in the cloud security industry based on its true cloud-native approach and ability to provide a unified single pane of glass across various cloud security use cases, transforming cloud operating models and democratizing security," added Vu. With its strong overall performance, Wiz earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the cloud security industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising and implementing a strong growth strategy. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market participants in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

