Digital Payment Platform Silverbird Welcomes Yaniv Mazor as Interim Chief Growth Officer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Silverbird, the cutting-edge digital payment platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yaniv Mazor as their new Interim Chief Growth Officer.

In response to the dynamic landscape of the digital payment industry, Silverbird has taken a strategic step towards enhancing its growth trajectory with the addition of this highly accomplished and seasoned professional.

Yaniv Mazor's impressive track record in driving growth and transformation within the tech startup and scale-up ecosystem makes him the perfect fit for Silverbird. In his new role, Mazor will spearhead the company's growth strategy, marketing initiatives, and transformational efforts, ensuring that Silverbird remains at the forefront of the industry.

"Yaniv's passion for innovation and experience as a catalyst for growth makes him an ideal candidate to take Silverbird to new heights. His insights and knowledge will be invaluable assets to Silverbird as we navigate through dynamic market conditions," stated Silverbird's representative.

With over a decade of experience supporting startups and scale-ups in various industries, including FinTech, HRTech, AI, and eCommerce, Yaniv Mazor will bring a wealth of expertise to Silverbird. Furthermore, his experience as an entrepreneur and angel investor in several innovative companies adds a unique perspective to Silverbird's growth journey.

"I was very excited to meet Yaniv - a very bright and super-data driven marketing professional. We are happy to have him in the team and continue building our talent density across the company," says Max Faldin, Silverbird's founder and CEO.

As Silverbird continues to prioritize innovation and customer-centric solutions, this strategic hire reaffirms its dedication to delivering a seamless digital payment experience to its ever-expanding user base.

About Silverbird:

Silverbird is a leading digital payment platform for global exporters and international SMEs. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, Silverbird offers a wide range of payment solutions and aims to redefine the future of digital commerce.

For further information, visit: https://silverbird.com/

Silverbird's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silverbird/

Media Contact

Organization: Silverbird

Contact Person: Sergey Faldin

Website: https://silverbird.com/

Email: sergey.faldin@silverbird.com

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Silverbird

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772352/Digital-Payment-Platform-Silverbird-Welcomes-Yaniv-Mazor-as-Interim-Chief-Growth-Officer