OpGen has announced that Curetis (its German subsidiary) has signed an extended R&D collaboration agreement with FIND following the successful completion of an extended feasibility study. The revised R&D agreement advances the collaboration from feasibility assessment to the initial phases of full in vitro diagnostic (IVD) product development, where the objective is to develop an antimicrobial resistance (AMR) IVD assay on an Unyvero A30 cartridge, along with analytical testing and software development. This development phase of the arrangement, with an anticipated 10-month duration, calls for a total $0.6m in additional payments to OpGen, split in the form of an upfront payment and two milestone payments. The progression of this collaboration takes OpGen a step closer toward commercialization of a molecular microbiology testing platform designed to address the needs of low-to-middle income countries (LMICs).

