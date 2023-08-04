Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A3DKDX | ISIN: US4112921055
NASDAQ
04.08.23
15:30 Uhr
6,640 US-Dollar
-0,410
-5,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2023 | 16:38
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $8.8 Million Initial Public Offering for Hanryu Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $8.8 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU).

About Hanryu Holdings, Inc.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanryuholdings.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772362/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-88-Million-IPO-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Hanryu-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQHRYU

