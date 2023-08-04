Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

- Executing on business plan, increasing cash position, and decreasing cash use
- Continuing to build sales momentum with 45 wholesales and 66 retail deliveries in Q2
- Began serial production of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck July 31 ; first customer deliveries expected in September
- 18 customer orders to Nikola and dealers for over 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks
- Continued hydrogen refueling ecosystem development with partners
- Increased unrestricted cash by $107.1 million in Q2
PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 226,673
$ 225,850
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
600
10,600
Accounts receivable, net
19,998
31,638
Inventory
86,635
111,870
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,010
27,943
Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion
-
29,025
Total current assets
406,916
436,926
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
68,082
77,459
Long-term deposits
17,329
34,279
Property, plant and equipment, net
483,043
417,785
Intangible assets, net
89,564
92,473
Investment in affiliates
58,289
62,816
Goodwill
5,238
6,688
Other assets
9,040
8,107
Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors
-
100,125
Total assets
$ 1,137,501
$ 1,236,658
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 45,767
$ 93,242
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
173,957
179,571
Debt and finance lease liabilities, current (including zero and $50.0 million measured at fair value, respectively)
13,417
61,675
Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion
-
49,102
Total current liabilities
233,141
383,590
Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
348,392
290,128
Operating lease liabilities
5,072
6,091
Other long-term liabilities
28,165
6,684
Deferred tax liabilities, net
15
15
Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors
-
23,671
Total liabilities
614,785
710,179
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
77
51
Additional paid-in capital
2,944,504
2,562,855
Accumulated deficit
(2,421,772)
(2,034,850)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(93)
(1,577)
Total stockholders' equity
522,716
526,479
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,137,501
$ 1,236,658
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (386,922)
$ (325,938)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations
(101,661)
-
Loss from continuing operations
(285,261)
(325,938)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,762
9,676
Stock-based compensation
50,257
108,369
Equity in net loss of affiliates
16,025
4,090
Revaluation of financial instruments
7,906
192
Revaluation of contingent stock consideration
(2,472)
-
Inventory write-downs
12,718
10,890
Non-cash interest expense
19,363
2,457
Loss on supplier deposits
17,717
-
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
(70,849)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
20,362
-
Other non-cash activity
1,015
273
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
11,640
(16,726)
Inventory
11,725
(60,468)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(48,583)
(12,631)
Other assets
(2,041)
(608)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(59,474)
15,395
Long-term deposits
(1,293)
(8,281)
Operating lease liabilities
(779)
(277)
Other long-term liabilities
3,097
(224)
Net cash used in operating activities
(287,165)
(273,811)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment
(87,719)
(67,316)
Divestiture of affiliate
35,000
-
Payments to Assignee
(2,725)
-
Investments in affiliates
(83)
(23,027)
Net cash used in investing activities
(55,527)
(90,343)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
1,040
565
Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements
67,587
123,672
Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriters discount
63,806
-
Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters discount
32,244
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid
61,565
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount and issuance costs
52,075
183,510
Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes
-
50,000
Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs
49,605
38,582
Proceeds from insurance premium financing
3,909
-
Repayment of debt and promissory notes
(5,057)
(25,000)
Payments on insurance premium financing
(2,381)
-
Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation
(255)
(192)
Net cash provided by financing activities
324,138
371,137
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents
(18,554)
6,983
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
313,909
522,241
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 295,355
$ 529,224
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
Operating activities
(4,964)
-
Investing activities
(1,804)
-
Financing activities
(572)
-
Net cash used in discontinued operations
$ (7,340)
$ -
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (140,010)
$ (172,997)
$ (285,261)
$ (325,938)
Interest expense, net
8,749
2,808
18,582
3,019
Income tax expense
-
2
-
2
Depreciation and amortization
5,524
6,565
11,762
9,676
EBITDA
(125,737)
(163,622)
(254,917)
(313,241)
Stock-based compensation
25,709
54,841
50,257
108,369
Loss on supplier deposits
17,717
-
17,717
-
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
(70,849)
-
(70,849)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
20,362
-
20,362
-
Revaluation of financial instruments
5,633
196
5,434
192
Regulatory and legal matters (1)
2,097
12,970
3,240
27,092
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (125,068)
$ (95,615)
$ (228,756)
$ (177,588)
(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (140,010)
$ (172,997)
$ (285,261)
$ (325,938)
Stock-based compensation
25,709
54,841
50,257
108,369
Loss on supplier deposits
17,717
-
17,717
-
Gain on divestiture of affiliate
(70,849)
-
(70,849)
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
20,362
-
20,362
-
Revaluation of financial instruments
5,633
196
5,434
192
Regulatory and legal matters(1)
2,097
12,970
3,240
27,092
Non-GAAP net loss
$ (139,341)
$ (104,990)
$ (259,100)
$ (190,285)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.20)
$ (0.25)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.45)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
708,692,817
425,323,391
629,630,362
420,266,181
(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Most comparable GAAP measure:
Net cash used for operating activities
$ (111,143)
$ (142,488)
$ (287,165)
$ (273,811)
Net cash used for investing activities
(5,010)
(56,889)
(55,527)
(90,343)
Net cash provided by financing activities
208,222
343,483
324,138
371,137
Non-GAAP measure:
Net cash used for operating activities
(111,143)
(142,488)
(287,165)
(273,811)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(37,202)
(37,210)
(87,719)
(67,316)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (148,345)
$ (179,698)
$ (374,884)
$ (341,127)
SOURCE Nikola Corporation