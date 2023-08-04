Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A2P4A9 | ISIN: US6541101050
PR Newswire
04.08.2023 | 14:00
Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Executing on business plan, increasing cash position, and decreasing cash use
  • Continuing to build sales momentum with 45 wholesales and 66 retail deliveries in Q2
  • Began serial production of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck July 31 ; first customer deliveries expected in September
  • 18 customer orders to Nikola and dealers for over 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks
  • Continued hydrogen refueling ecosystem development with partners
  • Increased unrestricted cash by $107.1 million in Q2

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


(Unaudited)



Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 226,673


$ 225,850

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

600


10,600

Accounts receivable, net

19,998


31,638

Inventory

86,635


111,870

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

73,010


27,943

Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion

-


29,025

Total current assets

406,916


436,926

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

68,082


77,459

Long-term deposits

17,329


34,279

Property, plant and equipment, net

483,043


417,785

Intangible assets, net

89,564


92,473

Investment in affiliates

58,289


62,816

Goodwill

5,238


6,688

Other assets

9,040


8,107

Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors

-


100,125

Total assets

$ 1,137,501


$ 1,236,658

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 45,767


$ 93,242

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

173,957


179,571

Debt and finance lease liabilities, current (including zero and $50.0 million measured at fair value, respectively)

13,417


61,675

Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion

-


49,102

Total current liabilities

233,141


383,590

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

348,392


290,128

Operating lease liabilities

5,072


6,091

Other long-term liabilities

28,165


6,684

Deferred tax liabilities, net

15


15

Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors

-


23,671

Total liabilities

614,785


710,179

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock

-


-

Common stock

77


51

Additional paid-in capital

2,944,504


2,562,855

Accumulated deficit

(2,421,772)


(2,034,850)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(93)


(1,577)

Total stockholders' equity

522,716


526,479

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,137,501


$ 1,236,658

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities




Net loss

$ (386,922)


$ (325,938)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations

(101,661)


-

Loss from continuing operations

(285,261)


(325,938)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

11,762


9,676

Stock-based compensation

50,257


108,369

Equity in net loss of affiliates

16,025


4,090

Revaluation of financial instruments

7,906


192

Revaluation of contingent stock consideration

(2,472)


-

Inventory write-downs

12,718


10,890

Non-cash interest expense

19,363


2,457

Loss on supplier deposits

17,717


-

Gain on divestiture of affiliate

(70,849)


-

Loss on debt extinguishment

20,362


-

Other non-cash activity

1,015


273

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

11,640


(16,726)

Inventory

11,725


(60,468)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(48,583)


(12,631)

Other assets

(2,041)


(608)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(59,474)


15,395

Long-term deposits

(1,293)


(8,281)

Operating lease liabilities

(779)


(277)

Other long-term liabilities

3,097


(224)

Net cash used in operating activities

(287,165)


(273,811)

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment

(87,719)


(67,316)

Divestiture of affiliate

35,000


-

Payments to Assignee

(2,725)


-

Investments in affiliates

(83)


(23,027)

Net cash used in investing activities

(55,527)


(90,343)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

1,040


565

Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements

67,587


123,672

Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriters discount

63,806


-

Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters discount

32,244


-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid

61,565


-

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount and issuance costs

52,075


183,510

Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes

-


50,000

Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs

49,605


38,582

Proceeds from insurance premium financing

3,909


-

Repayment of debt and promissory notes

(5,057)


(25,000)

Payments on insurance premium financing

(2,381)


-

Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation

(255)


(192)

Net cash provided by financing activities

324,138


371,137

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents

(18,554)


6,983

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

313,909


522,241

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 295,355


$ 529,224





Cash flows from discontinued operations:




Operating activities

(4,964)


-

Investing activities

(1,804)


-

Financing activities

(572)


-

Net cash used in discontinued operations

$ (7,340)


$ -

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(in thousands)

Net loss from continuing operations


$ (140,010)


$ (172,997)


$ (285,261)


$ (325,938)

Interest expense, net


8,749


2,808


18,582


3,019

Income tax expense


-


2


-


2

Depreciation and amortization


5,524


6,565


11,762


9,676

EBITDA


(125,737)


(163,622)


(254,917)


(313,241)

Stock-based compensation


25,709


54,841


50,257


108,369

Loss on supplier deposits


17,717


-


17,717


-

Gain on divestiture of affiliate


(70,849)


-


(70,849)


-

Loss on debt extinguishment


20,362


-


20,362


-

Revaluation of financial instruments


5,633


196


5,434


192

Regulatory and legal matters (1)


2,097


12,970


3,240


27,092

Adjusted EBITDA


$ (125,068)


$ (95,615)


$ (228,756)


$ (177,588)


(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted








Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net loss from continuing operations


$ (140,010)


$ (172,997)


$ (285,261)


$ (325,938)

Stock-based compensation


25,709


54,841


50,257


108,369

Loss on supplier deposits


17,717


-


17,717


-

Gain on divestiture of affiliate


(70,849)


-


(70,849)


-

Loss on debt extinguishment


20,362


-


20,362


-

Revaluation of financial instruments


5,633


196


5,434


192

Regulatory and legal matters(1)


2,097


12,970


3,240


27,092

Non-GAAP net loss


$ (139,341)


$ (104,990)


$ (259,100)


$ (190,285)










Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted


$ (0.20)


$ (0.25)


$ (0.41)


$ (0.45)










Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted


708,692,817


425,323,391


629,630,362


420,266,181


(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(in thousands)

Most comparable GAAP measure:









Net cash used for operating activities


$ (111,143)


$ (142,488)


$ (287,165)


$ (273,811)

Net cash used for investing activities


(5,010)


(56,889)


(55,527)


(90,343)

Net cash provided by financing activities


208,222


343,483


324,138


371,137










Non-GAAP measure:









Net cash used for operating activities


(111,143)


(142,488)


(287,165)


(273,811)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(37,202)


(37,210)


(87,719)


(67,316)

Adjusted free cash flow


$ (148,345)


$ (179,698)


$ (374,884)


$ (341,127)

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.