BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, AND AI MAGAZINE

The August editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from NTT, Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine.

The digital editions of Technology Magazine, and AI Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Tech and AI industries

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Brittany Miller, SVP of Construction at NTT Global Data Centers, about building data centers and developing people in a hyperconnected world

"Given the capital-intensive nature of building data centres, it is crucial to manage costs effectively without compromising on quality or performance."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from DataBank, Alvarez & Marsal, Brix Holdings and Kymera International. PLUS Technology Solutions at the heart of Healthcare and the Top 10 Technology Companies

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Jürgen Kress of Oracle Cloud, about its comprehensive range of products and services which further propel both its own business and those it works with

"Partners are absolutely key to us. Of the top 10 customer projects, eight of them have been successfully implemented by partners. We're thankful for our excellent global partnerships."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from ServiceNow and Wipro. PLUS Supercharging CX through AI and the Top 10 AI Leaders

You can visit Technology Magazine , and AI Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Technology and AI

