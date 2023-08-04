BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY DIGITAL and EV MAGAZINE

STANDFIRST: The August editions of Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital and EV Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Amazon, Shell and Honeywell

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August editions of Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital and EV Magazine.

The digital editions of Sustainability Magazine, Energy Digital and EV Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in sustainability, ESG and energy industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Kelly Godschalx of Amazon, about Amazon's procurement and operations in Australia and Singapore.

"Every day, we ask ourselves how we can make life for our customers easier, as it's our mission to become the most customer-centric organisation in the world."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from DataBank, and NTT. PLUS Sustainability LIVE London preview and the Top 10 Sustainable Startups of 2023

Energy Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Sander Voorn of Shell, about its Digitalisation, Automation and AI systems in procurement.

"The biggest changes have been around centralisation, and a growing awareness of the importance and value of data, and the need to structure and standardise that data in order to extract value from it."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from TotalEnergies and Yorkshire Building Society. PLUS An in-depth look at Self Driven Mobility and the Top 10 Energy Companies.

EV Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Jia Xu of Honeywell, about Hybrid Aviation.

"There's going to be a crossover point, whereby if you fly longer ranges, you're going to need hybrid power"

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Nyobolt, CALLUM, MIT, and Instavolt. PLUS the Top 10 Electric Boat Companies

You can visit Sustainability Magazine , Energy Digital and EV Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of ESG

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-august-editions-of-sustainability-energy-digital-and-ev-magazine-301893698.html