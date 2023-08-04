Solver, Inc: Schneider Downs Receives Breakout Partner of the Year Award From Solver

Award Honors Remarkable Performance from Schneider Downs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced that Schneider Downs has been named the Solver 2022 Breakout Partner of the Year.





Solver Breakout Partner of the Year Award Badge

A badge showing that Schneider Downs has been named the Solver Breakout Partner of the Year for 2022

This award recognizes a Solver partner for their remarkable performance and rapid growth. Schneider Downs has grown their Solver business and delivery teams faster than any other partner in 2022.

"This is a great honor," said Robert Morgan, Senior Manager, Schneider Downs. "With our growing team, we have seen a lot of progress this year and expect to see much more. We love what Solver is doing and appreciate all the support they provide - from development to the support team to the Partner channel."

The 2022 Breakout Partner of the Year Award is one of six partner awards that will be presented at this year's Solver Ascend conference, happening Aug. 14-17 in San Diego.

"Schneider Downs has historically always been a great partner but, this past year, they really took it to the next level," said Terry Ginley, Vice President of Partnership Development, Solver. "This award is in recognition of all the hard work and effort that Schneider Downs had to put forth in order to achieve such a standout performance this past year."

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

