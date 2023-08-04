How Qualcomm's Compensation and Benefits Attract and Retain Talent

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Qualcomm:

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Qualcomm's success would not be possible without our dedicated employees, and our compensation and benefits programs are an important part of how we recognize and reward them for their contributions. These programs are designed to attract and retain talent and to deliver on our commitment to equitable pay.

Our compensation program includes the following three core elements:

Base pay provides non-variable pay based on role and individual performance.

Bonus provides an additional cash compensation opportunity based on Company performance and individual contributions.

Stock awards allow for participation in the longterm success of the Company. Grants are awarded to new hires and to employees in many roles each year based on future potential.

In 2022, we held regional Compensation and Benefits Town Halls to increase communication and ensure transparency around our programs. More than 22,000 employees, almost half of our global employee base, attended one of the 15 town hall sessions. These sessions covered a range of topics including our compensation and benefits philosophy and foundational components, how base pay and increases are determined during our Annual Review cycle, annual bonus, share-based compensation and overviews of our benefits programs and benchmarking.

Learn more in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

