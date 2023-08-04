Pulsar Helium Inc. Issued Final Receipt for Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S.NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) for its proposed initial public offering (the "IPO").

Haywood Securities Inc. is acting as sole agent for the IPO, which will consist of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") and a maximum of 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 and a maximum of $6,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Following completion of the IPO, if the volume-weighted average price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Share for a period of twenty five (25) consecutive trading days, the Company may elect to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date when written notice of such new expiry date is sent by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSXV, subject to fulfilling the customary listing requirements. The IPO is expected to close, and the common shares are expected to be listed on TSXV under symbol "PLSR", on or about August 15, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under Pulsar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pulsar will issue updates regularly to keep the market apprised of its plans and results.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Helium exploration and development is a nascent industry, brought into existence by a sudden and significant supply deficit that has persisted for over a decade and shows no sign of ending. Pulsar exists to develop its helium assets, with the objective of bringing stability via sustainable supply that is not associated with hydrocarbon production. Pulsar's assets include the flagship Topaz project in the USA with a helium content of 10.5%, positioning it among the world's highest-grade occurrences. Efforts are focused on fast-tracking activities at Topaz to realize its potential. Helium uses are abundant, the most significant being in superconducting magnets, semiconductor manufacturing, and as a pressuring agent in the fuel tanks of spacecraft. For further information visit www.pulsarhelium.com

On behalf of the Board "Thomas Abraham-James" President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James

President, CEO and Director

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's proposed TSXV listing, the size of the IPO, the completion of the IPO and the timing thereof. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the IPO, failure to complete the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV, and other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Market and Industry Data" and "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

