Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - The 2020 Sandusky Investment Trust ("SIT") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") from SFH Inc. ("SFH" or the "Seller") an aggregate of 7.5 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the authorized capital of 1289625 B.C. Ltd. ("625") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SIT and the Seller on May 18, 2023. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $1.00 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $7.50.

Prior to the Acquisition, SIT did not hold any common shares in 625. As a result of the Acquisition, SIT now holds 7.5 (16.216%) shares in 625. SIT purchased the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 625 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Acquisition was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five sellers and at a price not greater than 115% of the value of the Purchased Shares.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 625's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416) 307-1032

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

