GRI in North America: Over 500 GRI Sustainability Professional Certifications Earned in North America

There is no pathway to achieving the needed progress in sustainable development to produce a more stable and just world that does not require the involvement of the business community. For businesses to succeed and be a contributor to positive impact, they need not an isolated sustainability strategy, but rather a sustainable business strategy that embeds sustainability throughout their entire value chain. This involves more departments and personnel with different disciplines and functions to incorporate elements of sustainability into their work. This is particularly needed in the identification, measurement, management, and disclosure of the organization's environmental, social, and economic impacts and the risks and opportunities associated with them.

Given the need to incorporate sustainability throughout organizations, GRI produces resources that help professionals of assorted backgrounds increase their subject matter expertise in sustainability and familiarity with the GRI Standards. This enables personnel from various areas of the organization to play a key role in fostering more transparency, informed decision-making, and action that leads to better performance.

The GRI Academy is an accessible online platform that offers asynchronous, on-demand courses on the GRI Standards, including Sector Standards and Topic Standards such as Tax, Waste and Oil & Gas, as well as a pathway to gain the GRI Certified Sustainability Professional credential. The certification can be earned via the GRI Academy through a self-paced learning path of four fundamental courses and an exam, or through a blended instructor-led experience through Certified Training Partners.

As of July 2023, 517 GRI Sustainability Professional Certifications have been achieved in North America, 82.5% of which are from the US. The interest in sustainability reporting know-how and the credential's relevance in North America continue to grow with more stakeholders demanding increased transparency and accountability. Regional Sustainability and ESG reporting proficiency is strengthening as a result of these accessible courses and the certification program.

Individuals in all stages of their career, across various management levels, disciplines and industries are enrolling in the courses and certification program and making their role a sustainability role. Certified GRI Sustainability Professionals are helping their organizations take steps to strengthen their sustainability practices while enhancing their career prospects, and contributions to sustainable development.

Visit GRI's directory to view GRI Certified Sustainability Professionals and the Professional Certification Program to learn more about the credential.

