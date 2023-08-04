Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJV6 | ISIN: NL00150002Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 05Y
Tradegate
04.08.23
20:21 Uhr
12,380 Euro
-0,100
-0,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,22012,54022:59
12,36012,46021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2023 | 23:47
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting to Confirm New Executive Director Appointments to the Board, Being Held on September 15, 2023

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.Extraordinary General Meetingto Confirm New Executive Director Appointments to the Board, Being Held on September 15, 2023

Halle).

The agenda includes the appointment of two new members to Vivoryon's Board of Directors (the Board). The Board identified long-standing member of Vivoryon's management team and current Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Frank Weber, MD, as the optimal candidate to assume the position of CEO. Additionally, the Board has proposed a newly created position, Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer (CS&IRO), to be assumed by current Head of Investor Relations, Anne Doering, CFA. Both Dr. Weber and Ms. Doering will also assume positions as executive directors of the Board. The proposed appointments follow the decision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ulrich Dauer, PhD, to step down from his position following his notification to the Board to not renew his contract, previously announced on June 15, 2023.

###

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact
Stern IR
Julie Seidel
Tel: +1 212-698-8684
Email: SternIR-Vivoryon@sternir.com

Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

Attachment

  • 230804_Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Extraordinary General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3c64b09-8b7a-4e4e-887b-ebde0f01180f)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.