Week 31 was a typical summer week for ATX TR, which lost 0.45 percent to 7.076 points. A1 Telekom Austria announced that shareholders will receive one new EuroTeleSites Stock for 4 Telekom Austria Shares. News came from Erste Group, Austrian Post, Semperit, RBI, AT&S, Lenzing (2), Vienna Airport, Kontron and Andritz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,45% to 7.076,52 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 7,27%. Up to now there were 85 days with a positive and 67 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,77% away, from the low 10,82%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,25%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 3,36% in front of AT&S 2,84% and VIG 2,72%. And the following stocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...