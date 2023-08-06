Semperit: Semperit, an internationally oriented group that develops and produces polymer products, has successfully completed the acquisition of Rico Group, one of the world's leading full-range suppliers of customised elastomer and plastics applications. After all approvals were obtained, the closing took place on 31 July 2023. Rico generated revenue of approximately EUR 90 million in the financial year 2022 and employs more than 500 people in Austria, Switzerland and the USA.Semperit: weekly performance: 0.74% Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) achieved profit after tax from continuing operations of 1.327 billion euros in the first half of 2023, exceeding the figure for the same period last year (1.299 billion euros) by about 2 per cent ....

