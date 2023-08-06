Lenzing: The business performance of the Lenzing Group, a leading global supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, largely reflected the subdued market trends in the first half of 2023. After the market environment deteriorated significantly in the second half of 2022, signs of recovery were evident during the first and second quarters of 2023 in terms of both raw material and energy costs as well as demand. Textile fibers recorded improving demand, and business with nonwoven fibers and with dissolving wood pulp proved to be very stable. Revenue in the reporting period decreased by 3.4 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.25 bn. This reduction was primarily due to lower fiber revenues, while pulp revenues were up. In addition to the current market environment, the ...

