Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has been awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis CSR rating. The rating comprehensively covers the four most important practices in the area of corporate social responsibility: environment, fair working conditions and human rights, as well as ethics and sustainable procurement.Lenzing: weekly performance: -6.32%Kontron: With its Q2 results, the new Kontron AG underlines the strength it has gained by focusing on the IoT market. Organic revenue grew 15.2% to EUR 283.2 million (Q2 2022: EUR 245.6 million). Net income reached 17.4 million (+93 %). With an order entry of EUR 310.2 million and a resulting book-to-bill ratio of 1.1, the encouraging trend continued in the second ...

