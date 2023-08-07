

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary June results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, they were up 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent on month, respectively.



Indonesia will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.72 percent on quarter and 4.93 percent on year. That follows the 0.92 percent quarterly contraction and the 5.03 percent yearly gain in the first quarter.



Thailand will provide July figures for consumer prices. Overall inflation is seen higher by 0.68 percent on year, accelerating from 0.23 percent in June. Core CPI is tipped to rise an annual 0.90 percent, easing from 1.32 percent a month earlier.



