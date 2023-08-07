



TOKYO & GUAM, Aug 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia, Inc. (Lam Lam Tours and Transportation), one of the JTB Corp.'s group companies, are launching the second round of "Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign" in Guam from August 7th, 2023 to December 6th, 2023.JCB provides a free ride on the Tumon Shuttle route of the Red Guahan Shuttle that connects Guam's major shopping centers, Micronesia Mall and Guam Premier Outlets, via the hotel district. JCB cardmembers simply present JCB Cards[1] to the driver when they board the bus to get a free ride. JCB decided to launch the second round of the campaign since the one held in early 2023 was very popular with visitors from outside of Guam. This campaign is open for JCB cardmembers only (passengers accompanied by JCB cardmembers are not eligible)[2].For more information, please visit here.https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/red_shuttle_bus/60029/JCB offers beneficial campaigns and convenient services to JCB cardmembers around the world. For more information about JCB Special Offers, please visit here. https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/About Red Guahan ShuttleThe Red Guahan Shuttle is a fixed route bus service that provides transportation in Guam, connecting Guam's hotel districts to places such as major shopping centers.About Lam Lam Tours and TransportationT.P. Micronesia, Inc. dba Lam Lam Tours & Transportation owns a fleet of large buses, limousines, trolleys, and other vehicles and provides a variety of transportation services in Guam, including the Red Guahan Shuttle, shuttles between the airport and hotels, and chartered buses.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAyaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp[1] Prepaid cards and virtual cards are not included.[2] Those who are not eligible must purchase a ticket. (Children 5 years old and under travel free of charge)Source: JCBCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.