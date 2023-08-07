Reyna Law Firm's Corpus Christi offices announce newly upgraded legal services, assisting drivers hurt in car accidents in and around the Texas Coastal Bend area

Corpus Christi, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - The firm has moved to carry out timely updates in response to the ongoing dangers faced by motorists as they travel on poorly-maintained local roads. Construction is perpetually taking place throughout the area, warns Reyna Law Firm, and accidents are common - resulting in a prominent need for legal assistance with personal injury claims.

Reyna Law Firm advises that car accident victims typically need to seek higher compensation amounts than insurance companies are willing to initially offer. Its new services are tailored to weigh up the potential value of damage claims, taking into account severe injuries such as broken bones, crushed limbs, brain bleeds, paralysis - or even fatalities.

As explained by the Corpus Christi law firm, case reviews mark the beginnings of damage claim processes, with its lawyers moving swiftly to ascertain vital details. Based on the pain and suffering that victims are going through, coupled with the circumstances surrounding their car accident, Reyna Law Firm works to prove liability and determine an appropriate settlement figure.

In order to then recover such figures, the firm's new services also comprise negotiatory proceedings with insurance teams representing guilty parties. Reyna Law Firm notes that its attorneys are able to communicate directly with all required personnel, presenting evidence-based arguments for fair compensation on behalf of injured victims.

If an agreement cannot be reached regarding monetary amounts, Reyna Law Firm points to its capacity for pursuing proper legal action. Its new services, therefore, extend to lawsuit preparation and representation - where its attorneys draw on their previously-gathered testimony and records to target appropriate compensation in a Texas court of law.

Reyna Law Firm adds its updated car accident injury claim services to an extensive list of legal aid options, all geared toward targeting substantial settlement figures. Consultations regarding such services can be arranged via its over-the-phone listings, says the firm, with meetings taking place at its Corpus Christi offices.

Interested parties in Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas can find additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its new legal services for car accident victims at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/corpus-christi.

