Manipal Hospitals, Delhi: Delhi based Manipal Hospital Extends its Healthcare Services with Mega Health Camp in Namanganj and Tashkent, Uzbekistan

NAMANGANJ and TASHKENT, Uzbekistan , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital, Delhi, a leading Indian healthcare institution, will be organising a Mega Healthcare Camp in Namanganj and Tashkent, Uzbekistan on the occasion of the concluding 76th Independence Day Celebration, "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". Manipal Hospital, Delhi will also be launching an information centre and an OPD camp in Tashkent with Chinor Medical Centre. This mega healthcare camp is scheduled from August 10 to August 12, when experts from Manipal Hospitals will be coming to Uzbekistan to offer healthcare services to the people of Namanganj and Tashkent.

The camp will offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including an extensive OPD camp where the highly skilled team of doctors will provide specialised medical care across various disciplines like liver transplant and gastroenterology, spine and neurosurgery, and oncology surgery. With a focus on individualised attention and personalised treatment plans, the camp will address the unique healthcare needs of each patient, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

"We are delighted to be organizing this Mega Healthcare Camp in Uzbekistan," said Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, Head of the Department of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery. "This is a great opportunity for us to share our expertise with the people of Uzbekistan and help them improve their health and well-being. We are confident that this camp will make a positive impact on the lives of many people."

The camp is open to all patients, regardless of their nationality or ability to pay. Patients can register for the camp online or by calling the Manipal Hospital office in Tashkent.

"We are committed to making high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone," said Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant Neurosurgery. "This camp is a step towards achieving that goal. We want to make sure that everyone in Uzbekistan has the opportunity to receive the best possible care."

Dr. Durgatosh Pandey, Head of Oncology Sciences and Consultant said this initiative is a significant step towards strengthening the healthcare ties between India and Uzbekistan. It is a testament to Manipal Hospital's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to people around the world. In the Mega Healthcare Camp, we aim to offer cancer care services to those in need.

For more information about the Mega Healthcare Camp, please visit the Manipal Hospital website or call the Manipal Hospital office in Tashkent.

For query and appointment call, 555-000-556 & 993-746-000

Telegram- 955-000-556, mipc.mhd@manipalhospitals.com

OPD Details:

Thursday 10-08-2023 Namanganj 9AM- 5PM OPD Camp In at Namanganj Branch of Emergency Medical Research Centre Friday 11-08-2023 Tashkent 9AM- 5PM OPD in Tashkent with Chinor Medical Centre, 5 Kamash str 100009 Yashanabad District, Tashkent, Uzbekistan Saturday 12-08-2023 Tashkent 9AM- 5PM OPD in Tashkent with Chinor Medical Centre, 5 Kamash str 100009 Yashanabad District, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

