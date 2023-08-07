Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-08-07 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 11.08.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 6 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2023 INDEXO IDX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2023 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.