GlobeNewswire
07.08.2023 | 08:10
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-08-07 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.08.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.08.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   11.08.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.08.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB023027B            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Interim report, 6  TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 INDEXO IDX1R            Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Interim report, 6  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R    Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2023 INDEXO IDX1R            Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA   Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R    Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 Coop Pank CPA           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 Bigbank BIGB            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 Banga Ltd BANGA060025FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R    Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2023 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA      Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
