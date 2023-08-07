

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metals, Monday reported operating earnings of 92 million euros or 2.11 euros per share for the third quarter, higher than 73 million euros or 1.66 euros per share in the previous year.



Earnings before tax of 4 million euros for the quarter was lower than 107 million euros in the comparable period last year, impacted by reduced revenue due to lower metal prices.



Excluding one-time items, operating earnings before tax, however, increased to 115 million euros from 95 million euros a year ago.



Net income for the period declined to 4 million euros or 0.09 euros per share from 78 million euros or 1.79 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter fell to 4.167 billion euros from 5.015 billion euros prior year.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook with a projected operating EBT between 450 million euros and 550 million euros.



For nine months, the company reported earnings before tax of 207 million euros for lower than 793 million euros in the comparable period last year.



Excluding one-time items, operating earnings before tax were 406 million euros compared with 426 million euros a year ago.



According to the company the results reflected 'considerably increased treatment and refining charges for concentrates, a significantly higher Aurubis copper premium, very high demand for wire rod at increased prices, and greater earnings from refining charges due to an upturn in the input of recycling materials.'



Net income for the period declined to 167 million euros or 3.82 euros per share from 589 million euros or 13.47 euros per share last year.



Operating earnings also dropped to 322 million euros or 7.36 euros per share from 330 million euros or 7.55 euros per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the 9-month period fell to 12.951 billion euros from 14.277 billion euros prior year.



