Montag, 07.08.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.08.23
08:06 Uhr
1,086 Euro
+0,002
+0,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0941,13009:19
Dow Jones News
07.08.2023 | 08:31
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 August 2023 it purchased a total of 44,676 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           24,676     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.102     GBP0.952 
                                    GBP0.944 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.094 
 
                                    GBP0.947798 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098778

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,643,381 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
980       1.100         XDUB      10:43:05      00066506978TRLO0 
980       1.100         XDUB      10:44:05      00066507001TRLO0 
980       1.100         XDUB      10:45:45      00066507034TRLO0 
980       1.100         XDUB      10:46:35      00066507044TRLO0 
980       1.100         XDUB      10:47:15      00066507051TRLO0 
1990       1.098         XDUB      12:33:50      00066509034TRLO0 
212       1.100         XDUB      12:33:50      00066509036TRLO0 
2500       1.100         XDUB      12:33:50      00066509035TRLO0 
1192       1.096         XDUB      12:34:00      00066509042TRLO0 
2859       1.094         XDUB      13:32:17      00066510106TRLO0 
1670       1.096         XDUB      13:32:17      00066510109TRLO0 
213       1.096         XDUB      13:32:17      00066510108TRLO0 
2500       1.096         XDUB      13:32:17      00066510107TRLO0 
212       1.102         XDUB      14:57:25      00066513673TRLO0 
2500       1.102         XDUB      14:57:25      00066513672TRLO0 
1650       1.102         XDUB      14:59:45      00066513782TRLO0 
2066       1.102         XDUB      14:59:45      00066513781TRLO0 
212       1.102         XDUB      14:59:45      00066513780TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
11        94.60         XLON      12:33:50      00066509038TRLO0 
331       94.60         XLON      12:33:50      00066509037TRLO0 
5866       94.60         XLON      12:34:00      00066509041TRLO0 
2850       94.50         XLON      13:02:00      00066509380TRLO0 
2400       94.40         XLON      13:36:23      00066510295TRLO0 
1        95.10         XLON      15:24:54      00066514749TRLO0 
2598       95.20         XLON      15:24:54      00066514752TRLO0 
133       95.20         XLON      15:24:54      00066514751TRLO0 
1500       95.20         XLON      15:24:54      00066514750TRLO0 
589       95.10         XLON      15:30:14      00066514993TRLO0 
594       95.10         XLON      15:33:50      00066515154TRLO0 
1665       94.90         XLON      15:51:37      00066515856TRLO0 
828       95.10         XLON      16:03:33      00066516349TRLO0 
634       95.10         XLON      16:03:33      00066516350TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  262622 
EQS News ID:  1696787 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
