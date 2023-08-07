DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 August 2023 it purchased a total of 44,676 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 24,676 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102 GBP0.952 GBP0.944 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094 GBP0.947798 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098778

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,643,381 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 980 1.100 XDUB 10:43:05 00066506978TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:44:05 00066507001TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:45:45 00066507034TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:46:35 00066507044TRLO0 980 1.100 XDUB 10:47:15 00066507051TRLO0 1990 1.098 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509034TRLO0 212 1.100 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509036TRLO0 2500 1.100 XDUB 12:33:50 00066509035TRLO0 1192 1.096 XDUB 12:34:00 00066509042TRLO0 2859 1.094 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510106TRLO0 1670 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510109TRLO0 213 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510108TRLO0 2500 1.096 XDUB 13:32:17 00066510107TRLO0 212 1.102 XDUB 14:57:25 00066513673TRLO0 2500 1.102 XDUB 14:57:25 00066513672TRLO0 1650 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513782TRLO0 2066 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513781TRLO0 212 1.102 XDUB 14:59:45 00066513780TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 11 94.60 XLON 12:33:50 00066509038TRLO0 331 94.60 XLON 12:33:50 00066509037TRLO0 5866 94.60 XLON 12:34:00 00066509041TRLO0 2850 94.50 XLON 13:02:00 00066509380TRLO0 2400 94.40 XLON 13:36:23 00066510295TRLO0 1 95.10 XLON 15:24:54 00066514749TRLO0 2598 95.20 XLON 15:24:54 00066514752TRLO0 133 95.20 XLON 15:24:54 00066514751TRLO0 1500 95.20 XLON 15:24:54 00066514750TRLO0 589 95.10 XLON 15:30:14 00066514993TRLO0 594 95.10 XLON 15:33:50 00066515154TRLO0 1665 94.90 XLON 15:51:37 00066515856TRLO0 828 95.10 XLON 16:03:33 00066516349TRLO0 634 95.10 XLON 16:03:33 00066516350TRLO0

