DJ Unaudited NAV for July 2023

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Unaudited NAV for July 2023 07-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Unaudited NAV for July 2023 LONDON, 7 August 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company for the date ended 31 July 2023 as follows: NAV Breakdown Date Total NAV Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash Other Interests NAV per share 31 July 2023 GBP69m GBP65.7m GBP100m GBP2.8m GBP237.5m GBP1.84 (unaudited)

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 262620 EQS News ID: 1696767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)