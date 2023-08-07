Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading - Marula Mining Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading 07-Aug-2023 / 07:24 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 7 August 2023. Marula Mining Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: MARU ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1696901 07-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)