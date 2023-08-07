Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023

WKN: A3DMCV | ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 | Ticker-Symbol: 48U0
Frankfurt
04.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,099 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.08.2023 | 08:55
203 Leser
Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading - Marula Mining Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Resoration to trading 
07-Aug-2023 / 07:24 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 
today, 7 August 2023. 
 
Marula Mining Plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: MARU 
ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1696901 07-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
