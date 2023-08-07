Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group EUR 2021/2026 bondholders with great consent to amend terms and conditions

Bondholders' Meeting secures greater financial flexibility for growthIute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l., has received great consent from bondholders to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN: XS2378483494). At yesterday's bondholders meeting, all proposed amendments were resolved. The proposals included lowering the interest coverage ratio in relation to the incurrence test (Proposal 1), increasing the flexibility of the permitted debt baskets (Proposal 2), and facilitating the implementation of employee ...

