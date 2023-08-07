Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
07.08.2023 | 09:49
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) 
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Aug-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.0674 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7290515 
CODE: GOVU LN 
ISIN: LU1437016204 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU1437016204 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GOVU LN 
Sequence No.:  262692 
EQS News ID:  1697051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
