DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOVD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8845 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 449899 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 262806 EQS News ID: 1697289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)