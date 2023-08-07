Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market worth $8.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market by Material (Bone China, Porcelain, Stoneware), Technology (Slip casting, Pressure casting, Isostatic casting), Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The ceramic and porcelain tableware market continues to flourish due to various factors, including the appeal of durable and long-lasting products that withstand daily use. The focus on creating warm and inviting dining spaces within homes has led to an increased interest in high-quality tableware that adds a touch of sophistication to mealtime gatherings.

By Material, Porcelain account for the fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

Porcelain tableware is experiencing significant growth due to its timeless elegance, durability, and versatility in design. Consumers are drawn to its safe and non-toxic properties, making it a practical and long-lasting investment. The rising interest in home entertaining, and fine dining has further fueled the demand for porcelain tableware. The influence of social media and aesthetically pleasing designs, coupled with innovations in manufacturing, has also contributed to its popularity. As consumers seek to elevate their dining experiences, porcelain's classic appeal and adaptability continue to position it as a preferred choice for both formal and casual settings.

The pressure casting technology is expected to experience significant growth at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

One of the significant advantages of pressure casting is its efficiency and productivity. The use of pressure allows for quicker mold filling and shorter cycle times compared to other casting methods. This results in faster production rates and increased output, making it suitable for both small-scale and large-scale manufacturing operations. Pressure casting also provides versatility in design options, allowing for the creation of complex and intricate tableware shapes. With the ability to replicate fine details, manufacturers can produce visually stunning and unique tableware pieces that meet the demands of the market.

The beverageware is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The growing trend of aesthetic cafes has a positive impact on the ceramic and porcelain cups and mugs market. Aesthetic cafes prioritize visual appeal and create unique and visually captivating environments for their customers. As these cafes gain popularity and attract a significant number of customers, the demand for high-quality and visually appealing tableware, including ceramic and porcelain cups and mugs, increases. A survey by the National Restaurant Association found that 63% of consumers are more likely to visit a restaurant that is visually appealing.

By Application, Household account for the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The household market for ceramic and porcelain tableware continues to flourish due to various factors, including the appeal of durable and long-lasting products that withstand daily use. The focus on creating warm and inviting dining spaces within homes has led to an increased interest in high-quality tableware that adds a touch of sophistication to mealtime gatherings. Moreover, the market's growth can be attributed to consumers' preference for products that blend functionality with artistic craftsmanship as they seek to create an ambiance of elegance and refinement in their homes. The enduring popularity of ceramic and porcelain tableware in household applications showcases their lasting impact and continued growth potential in the consumer-driven market.

By Distribution Channel, Online accounts for the fastest growing channel during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the online distribution channel for ceramic and porcelain tableware can be attributed to convenience, vast product selection, competitive pricing, enhanced shopping experience, efficient delivery, and changing consumer behaviors influenced by the pandemic. As technology continues to evolve and e-commerce platforms improve their offerings, the online distribution channel is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the tableware market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for ceramic and porcelain tableware due to a combination of factors, including a rich cultural heritage that values these materials, a large and growing population with increasing disposable income, and a booming food and beverage industry. With a deep-rooted appreciation for ceramic and porcelain craftsmanship and their cultural significance in dining traditions, Asian consumers have a strong affinity for these tableware products. The region's economic growth and rising middle-class population have fueled the demand for premium dining experiences, driving the popularity of ceramic and porcelain tableware in homes and restaurants.

Market Players:

The key players in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market are Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany), Fiskars Group (Finland), Noritake Co., Ltd. (Japan), RAK Ceramics PJSC (United Arab Emirates), Lifetime Brands Inc. (US), Lenox Corporation (US), Rosenthal GmbH (Germany), Churchill China (UK) Limited (England), Richard Ginori Srl (Italy), Tognana Porcellane SpA (Italy), and Porzellanmanufaktur KAHLA/ Thüringen GmbH (Germany).

