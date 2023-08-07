

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 1.9 percent in July, the same as in the previous two months. That was in line with economists' expectations.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 87,601 in July from 85,009 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, climbed 1.8 percent in July from 1.7 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent.



