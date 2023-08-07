Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:7 August 2023
Name of applicant:
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Name of scheme:
General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:
From:
8 August 2022
To:
7 February 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
30,000,000
Name of contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
01737 836347