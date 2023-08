Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 4 August 2023 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 74.60p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 78.46p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 123.24p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 123.33p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

7 August 2023