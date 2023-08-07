Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
07.08.23
08:05 Uhr
27,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
07.08.2023 | 11:42
121 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB0006650450


Issuer Name

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC


UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights.


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Artemis Investment Management LLP


City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB


4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03 August 2023


6. Date on which Issuer notified

04 August 2023


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.980549

0.000000

5.980549

3458117

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.047818

0.000000

6.047818

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006650450

3458117

5.980549

Sub Total 8.A

3458117

5.980549%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

5.002370

5.002370%

Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP

5.980540

5.980540%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04 August 2023


13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh


© 2023 PR Newswire
