

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Monday after reaching four-month highs last week on signs of tight supply.



Benchmark Brent crude future fell 0.8 percent to $85.55 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $82.10.



Prices were still near their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to cut output through next month.



A stronger dollar weighed on oil prices today, as investors await cues from China's trade balance figures and inflation readings from the United States and China due this week.



China's trade balance figures on Tuesday and inflation data due on Wednesday will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.



The U.S. consumer price inflation report for July is slated to be released on Thursday and the producer price inflation report on Friday as investors seek further clarity on the path of inflation and the health of the world's largest economy.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken