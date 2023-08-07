CT Property Trust Limited - Effective Scheme Arrangements

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2023

CT PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED ("CTPT")

LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ("LONDONMETRIC")

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

On 24 May 2023, it was announced that the boards of CTPT and LondonMetric had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer for CTPT by LondonMetric (the "Acquisition"), to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Scheme").

As previously announced, CTPT published the scheme document in respect of the Acquisition on 19 June 2023 (the "Scheme Document") and, on 18 July 2023, all resolutions in respect of the Scheme were duly passed at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting.

The Board of CTPT is now pleased to announce that, at the Sanction Hearing held earlier today, the Royal Court of Guernsey sanctioned the Scheme and granted the Court Order in connection with the Acquisition. As the Conditions of the Acquisition have now been satisfied, or (where applicable) waived, the Scheme has become effective in accordance with its terms.

Settlement

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, Scheme Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of CTPT at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. on 4 August 2023, will be entitled (subject to certain terms and conditions) to receive 0.455 New LondonMetric Shares for each CTPT Share held.

As set out in the Scheme Document, settlement of the New LondonMetric Shares to which any CTPT Shareholder is entitled under the Scheme will be effected:

(a) in respect of CTPT Shareholders holding CTPT Shares in uncertificated form as at the Scheme Record Time, through the crediting of CREST accounts at or shortly after 8.00 a.m. on 8 August 2023 (but not later than 21 August 2023); and

(b) in respect of CTPT Shareholders holding CTPT Shares in certificated form as at the Scheme Record Time, by the despatch of share certificates by no later than 21 August 2023.

As a result of the Scheme having become effective, share certificates in respect of CTPT Shares have ceased to be valid documents of title and entitlements to CTPT Shares held in uncertificated form in CREST have been cancelled.

Dealings in CTPT Shares were suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. today, 7 August 2023. Applications have been made to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the trading in CTPT Shares on the Main Market, and to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the CTPT Shares on the Official List, which in each case is expected to take effect by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 8 August 2023.

CTPT Shareholders are referred to the Scheme Document, in particular paragraph 11 of Part 2 of the Scheme Document, which sets out in detail the full terms and conditions of the settlement of the consideration payable for each CTPT Share under the Acquisition. Fractions of New LondonMetric Shares will not be allotted or issued pursuant to the Acquisition and entitlements of Scheme Shareholders to LondonMetric Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of New LondonMetric Shares. All fractional entitlements to New LondonMetric Shares will be aggregated and sold in the market as soon as practicable. The net proceeds of such sale (after the deduction of all expenses and commissions incurred in connection with this sale) will be distributed by LondonMetric in due proportions to Scheme Shareholders who would otherwise have been entitled to such fractions provided that individual entitlements to amounts of less than £5.00 will not be paid to Scheme Shareholders but will be retained for the benefit of LondonMetric.

Directorate changes

As the Scheme has now become effective, CTPT duly announces that, as of today's date, Davina Walter, Alexa Henderson, Mark Carpenter, David Ross and James Thornton have each stepped down from the CTPT Board (as well as the boards of CTPT's subsidiaries, IPT Property Holdings Limited and IRP Holdings Limited). Each of Valentine Beresford, Andrew Jones, Martin McGann and Mark Stirling have been appointed as directors of CTPT, IPT Property Holdings Limited and IRP Holdings Limited as of today's date.

Dealing disclosures

CTPT is no longer in an "Offer Period" as defined in the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") and, accordingly, the dealing disclosure requirements previously notified to those interested in CTPT Shares no longer apply.

CT Property Trust Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 via Panmure Gordon Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Rule 3 Adviser, Joint Financial Adviser and Broker to CTPT) Sapna Shah Tom Scrivens Atholl Tweedie Ashwin Kholi Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Dickson Minto Advisers (Joint Financial Adviser to CTPT) Douglas Armstrong Tel: +44 (0) 20 7649 6823 Buchanan (PR Adviser to CTPT) Helen Tarbet Henry Wilson Hannah Ratcliff Tel: +44 (0) 7872 604 453 Tel: +44 (0) 7788 528 143 Tel: +44 (0) 7825 292 022

Unless the context provides otherwise, words and expressions defined in the Scheme Document shall have the same meanings in this announcement. All references to time shown in this announcement are references to London (UK) time.

