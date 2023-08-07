Anzeige
WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966
Frankfurt
07.08.23
09:18 Uhr
3,370 Euro
+0,070
+2,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.08.2023
125 Leser
Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2023 2nd quarter presentation

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: Nava) will be presenting its second quarter 2023 results and publish its first half 2023 report on Friday, August 11, 2023. The presentation will be held at Haakon VIIs gate 2 in Oslo and the event will start at 08.30 CET. A link to the webcast and the presentation will be available through the Navamedic web site on the following link: https://navamedic.com/investors/financial-results/.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand,CFO, +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic: Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific medical needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-invitation-to-2023-2nd-quarter-presentation-301894462.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
