Marula Mining Plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula' or the "Company")

7 August 2023

Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining investment company, is pleased to announce that it is eligible for its ordinary shares to commence trading on the Apex segment of AQSE. Trading on the APEX segment is anticipated to occur on or around 22 August 2023, subject to the eligibility criteria being met on that date.

The Apex segment caters for larger, more established businesses and applies additional eligibility criteria to encourage greater liquidity.

The criteria required for its ordinary shares to trade on the Apex segment, include, minimum market capitalisation, percentage of free float and two market makers and furthermore a high standard of Corporate Governance Code compliance and disclosures.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"I am delighted that the Company is eligible to join the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market. This achievement is down to the hard work of all involved with Marula over the past 12 months and the upgraded listing reflects the success we have achieved in steadily growing this mining company over that time.

"I believe that this move to the Apex segment will further enhance our visibility and attract greater interest from investors, given the stricter requirements for companies listed on the Apex segment, and importantly the emphasis it places on transparency, liquidity and corporate governance.

"I look forward to the opportunities and increased market exposure that this will likely bring for the Company as we continue to grow and accelerate our mining and new mine development activities here in Africa."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine in Tanzania. As we advance operations in the projects, Marula is open to look into other high-quality commodities in several jurisdictions.

Marula aims at identifying and investing in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that can deliver rapidly for its shareholders and can be taken through to production and generate positive returns for all stakeholders. Our Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited, Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

