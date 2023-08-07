BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 August 2023 were:

610.62p Capital only

619.42p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 28,587 Ordinary shares on 4th August 2023, the Company has 99,358,698 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,851,166 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.